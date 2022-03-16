PlantX Adds Same-Day Delivery in Canada

Los Angeles-based PlantX is launching same-day grocery delivery in Canada. The plant-based food company is expanding its digital reach in the areas of Ottawa and Toronto, where it currently operates physical stores.

The brick-and-mortar locations at Hudson’s Bay in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto and at CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa will serve as fulfillment and marketing hubs to boost traffic across the company’s channels. Distribution for same-day delivery is also available via third-party delivery apps, according to company information.

"Expanding same-day delivery service to Ontario will help us leverage the combined impact of our e-commerce acumen and our in-store expertise," explained Lorne Rapkin, PlantX’s CEO. “This will ensure that we continue to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the growing retail landscape."

Added PlantX founder Sean Dollinger: "One of PlantX's core goals is to make a plant-based lifestyle accessible to all, which is why we are proud to expand on our commitment of making plant-based shopping easier for our Canadian customers. By offering consumers trusted same-day delivery options, we build on our legacy of excellent customer service and our goal of becoming the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based in Canada and globally."

To Dollinger’s point, PlantX has ramped up its efforts to be a source for almost all things plant-based. Through its category verticals, the plant-based platform offers consumers in North America more than 5,000 plant-based products, from prepared meals to indoor plants. In 2021, the company announced plans to develop its own brand of water and partnered with Walmart to sell more than 500 plant-based grocery products on the Walmart Marketplace. Earlier in 2022, PlantX delved into foodservice with a new café in Ottawa.