PlantX Becomes Walmart Seller

PlantX Life, Inc., is growing in all kinds of directions. The plant-based provider announced that it is a becoming a seller on the Walmart Marketplace in the United States. More than 500 plant-based grocery products will be available on the site, including items from brands like Oatly, Nature’s Path, Made in Nature and Simply Organic, among others.

"The decision to apply and launch as a seller on Walmart's U.S. Marketplace was inspired by PlantX's experience as a seller on the Walmart Marketplace in Canada, where PlantX has launched over 900 distinct plant-based items since June," explained Lorne Rapkin, CEO. "The new agreement will enable PlantX to integrate its growing selection of plant-based products onto the Walmart platform in the U.S. and have access to Walmart's extensive customer network and digital marketing resources, while maintaining full control over our inventory, pricing, fulfillment and customer care."

This is the latest expansion for PlantX, which built a digital platform on meal and indoor plant deliveries. Earlier this year, the company opened its first physical store in North America in Canada, and announced plans to expand into cosmetics and its own brand of water.

Meanwhile, Walmart has been going green in other ways. Earlier this year, the retail giant announced plans to open several dozen Saladworks kitchens and eateries in its U.S. stores. The first ghost kitchen for Saladworks and Frutta Bowls opened this month in Rochester, N.Y.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.