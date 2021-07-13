PlantX Offers Vegan Wines as Part of E-Grocery Selection

PlantX Life Inc. is now offering vegan wine as part of the growing product selection on its U.S. e-commerce platform. The company has added a curated selection of high-quality vegan wines from such brands as Rare Earth, Veuve Clicquot, Pino Cellars and Gravel Bar Winery. The new items can be ordered in the “Plant-Based Wine” section of the PlantX’s U.S. e-commerce website.

“The alcoholic beverage market is one of the fastest-growing industry segments in the U.S. and globally,” said Julia Frank, CEO of Vancouver, British Columbia-based PlantX. “The new vertical will allow PlantX to holistically meet customer demands and expectations by expanding its product offerings in line with its mission and values.”

According to PlantX, the addition of vegan wine to its offerings gives the company the tools to leverage trends in the alcoholic beverage market.

“The vegan community in the U.S. is growing, and it is our aim as the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based to address the needs and wants of our customers in the most comprehensive and holistic ways,” noted PlantX founder Sean Dollinger. “Having access to vegan wine is a major component of our mission. The new vertical is a valuable addition to our portfolio.”

PlantX provides customers across North America with more than 10,000 plant-based products. As well as offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans to expand its product lines to encompass cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand while building a community of like-minded consumers, providing education, and building partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands.