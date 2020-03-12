Vegetarian, Plant-Based and Vegan Certification Introduced

FoodChain ID, a food safety, testing and sustainability organization, has developed a Vegetarian, Plant-based and Vegan (VEG) certification program.

“Consumers are increasingly turning to a full range of plant-based and meatless products, especially as alternative protein sources,” noted Mark Dabroski, SVP, commercial services at Fairfield, Iowa-based FoodChain ID. “This newly established certification is in response to customer demand for a labeling solution that provides greater product transparency.”

According to the company, the FoodChain ID VEG Program will enable food manufacturers to increase transparency, add value to their brands, and meet consumer and retailer demand.

“Our VEG certification can be bundled with existing Non-GMO Project Verification and/or USDA Organic Certification for greater efficiency and cost savings for clients using multiple certifications,” added Dabroski.

The worldwide vegan food market value is estimated to reach approximately $24.3 billion by 2026 and experience a more than 9% compound annual growth rate over the forecast time frame, according to a 2019 Acumen Research and Consulting study.

With operations across North and South America, Europe and Asia, the FoodChain ID Group serves more than 30,000 clients in 100-plus countries with a portfolio of testing, inspection, certification and consulting services.