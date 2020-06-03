Gluten-Free Certification Organization Mark Gets Update

The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a certifier of gluten-free products and food services, is rebranding the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) mark in a move to support its growing presence in international markets.

To date, more than 60,000 products from 51 countries have earned GFCO certification, which confirms that a product meets strict standards for gluten-free safety. GFCO companies will have until 2022 to completely adopt the new mark on their packaging.

GIG determined that a design change was required to meet international trademark regulations. Further, the design change will make the mark more easily identifiable to global consumers and protect the value of its certification internationally. The rebranded GFCO mark includes several identifiable features, including:

The words “Certified Gluten Free” leave no question as to what the new mark represents

The GFCO mark meets the requirements of both the USDA requirements and international trademark registration bodies

The inclusion of the GFCO website on the mark not only clearly identifies the organization as the owner of the mark, it also directs consumers to the site, where they can look for certified gluten-free products.

Bilingual French-English and Spanish-English GFCO marks will be available soon

“GFCO’s rebranding highlights GIG’s continued commitment to the gluten-free community across the globe to help alleviate shopper confusion about what products are truly GFCO-certified gluten free,” said Channon Quinn, COO of Auburn, Wash.-based GIG. “The new GFCO mark is intentionally designed to stand out from other gluten-free symbols to ensure products secure consumer trust. We look forward to the value-add this new mark will give our product manufacturers that have earned the certification through their strong commitment to producing quality, gluten-free products that are safe.”

GIG, a nonprofit association funded by private donations, sponsorship opportunities and food safety programs, is present in 47 countries, empowering the gluten-free community through consumer support, advocacy and education.