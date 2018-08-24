234 Items Receive Gluten Intolerance Group’s GFCO Certification

The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a certifier of gluten-free products and food services, certified 234 products from 33 brands in June and July through its Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) program. As evidence of the dynamic growth occurring in the gluten-free arena, certified products included Bundt cakes, extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO), tamales, pasta, spirits, cookies, lattes,

The following products received GFCO certification in June and July:

Baby Bundts of Vermont : 3 products, including Banana Fosters and Cinnamon Swirl

Be Well Nutrition Inc. : 5 products certified, including Iconic Protein Drink Chocolate Truffle and Golden Milk varieties

Bissinger’s : 17 products, including Bissinger’s Honey Pepita Caramel Bar and Chocolate-Covered Wine Grapes

Bono : 10 products, including EVOO 110 percent Organic and EVOO Unfiltered Product of Italy

Chaparro’s Tamales : 4 products, including Beef Tamales and Pork Tamales

CJs Premium Spices : 10 products, including Premium Dill Dip Mix and Premium Potato Salad Mix

Comvita : 23 products, including Clover Honey and Sweet Meadow Ginger Honey

Conte Belicino: EVOO

Doctor In The Kitchen: 6 products, including Flackers Organic Flax Seed Crackers Cinnamon & Currants and Rosemary varieties

Eaton Hemp : 10 products, including Organic Coconut Hemp Seeds and Raw Super Bar Goji Blueberry variety

Freedom Rings: F reedomRings Bourbon

Gabbypasta: 3 products, including Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli in Pomodoro Sauce and Superfood Teff Macaroni & Cheese

Grain 4U : Organic ancient grains Grain 4U Apple cinnamon + cranberries, and Organic ancient grains Grain 4U Honey

Grande Uliveto: EVOO

I Amaranth : 11 products, including I AM Brownys and I AM Charris (Habanero & Sour Chipotle)

Jack’s Paleo Kitchen : 7 products, including Chocolate Chip Cookies and Lemon Zing Cookies

La Colombe : 11 products, including Chai Draft Latte and Coconut Draft Latte

Metlin : 5 products, including Metlin + Aloe Vera and Metlin + Antioxidants

Mr. Tom’s Spirits : 19 products, including Mr. Tom’s Spirits Apple Pie Rum and Habanero Honey Whiskey

NorQuin : 3 products, including NorQuin Canadian Quinoa Whole Grain and Tiny Hero Golden Quinoa

Olio Bello: 3 products, including EVOO and EVOO Val di Mazara PDO

Olivia’s : 2 products, Olivia’s Gluten Free Garlic Crouton and Gluten Free Rosemary & Sage Stuffing

Origin 846: Olive Oil

Saugatuck Kitchens : 11 products, including Breaded Coconut Chicken Skewer and Crispy Scallop Wrapped in Bacon Skewer

Silly Zak’s: 5 products, including Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie

Simple Sensations: 3 products, including Chicken Fajita Bowl and Italian-Style Pepper Steak

Skinnypasta: 10 products, including Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli and Gluten Free Gnocchi in Pomodoro Sauce

Summit Naturals: 4 products, including Fruit Macaroons Mixed Berry Chia and Fruit Macaroons Raspberry Chia

Terra Delyssa: Dates and Olive Oil

Tiny Hero : 2 products, Tiny Hero Golden/Dore Quinoa and Tiny Hero Golden/Dore Quinoa & Red Rice/Et Riz

Ut fih Maguey Syrup : Ut fih Maguey Syrup

Vivente : 36 products, including Vivente Organic Mango Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars and Organic Frozen Dairy Dessert Blackberry Ice Cream

Yommis! : 2 products, Organic corn/rice cereal Chocolate flavor and Fruit flavor

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit association founded in 1974, Auburn, Wash.-based GIG has more than 70 local branches across the United States, as well as an international presence in more than 29 countries.