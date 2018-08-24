Press enter to search
Close search

234 Items Receive Gluten Intolerance Group’s GFCO Certification

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

234 Items Receive Gluten Intolerance Group’s GFCO Certification

08/24/2018
240 Items Receive Gluten Intolerance Group’s GFCO Certification

The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a certifier of gluten-free products and food services, certified 234 products from 33 brands in June and July through its Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) program. As evidence of the dynamic growth occurring in the gluten-free arena, certified products included Bundt cakes, extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO), tamales, pasta, spirits, cookies, lattes,   

The following products received GFCO certification in June and July:

  • Baby Bundts of Vermont: 3 products, including Banana Fosters and Cinnamon Swirl
  • Be Well Nutrition Inc.: 5 products certified, including Iconic Protein Drink Chocolate Truffle and Golden Milk varieties
  • Bissinger’s: 17 products, including Bissinger’s Honey Pepita Caramel Bar and Chocolate-Covered Wine Grapes
  • Bono: 10 products, including EVOO 110 percent Organic and EVOO Unfiltered Product of Italy
  • Chaparro’s Tamales: 4 products, including Beef Tamales and Pork Tamales
  • CJs Premium Spices: 10 products, including Premium Dill Dip Mix and Premium Potato Salad Mix
  • Comvita: 23 products, including Clover Honey and Sweet Meadow Ginger Honey
  • Conte Belicino: EVOO
  • Doctor In The Kitchen: 6 products, including Flackers Organic Flax Seed Crackers Cinnamon & Currants and Rosemary varieties
  • Eaton Hemp: 10 products, including Organic Coconut Hemp Seeds and Raw Super Bar Goji Blueberry variety
  • Freedom Rings: FreedomRings Bourbon
  • Gabbypasta: 3 products, including Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli in Pomodoro Sauce and Superfood Teff Macaroni & Cheese
  • Grain 4U: Organic ancient grains Grain 4U Apple cinnamon + cranberries, and Organic ancient grains Grain 4U Honey
  • Grande Uliveto: EVOO
  • I Amaranth: 11 products, including I AM Brownys and I AM Charris (Habanero & Sour Chipotle)
  • Jack’s Paleo Kitchen: 7 products, including Chocolate Chip Cookies and Lemon Zing Cookies
  • La Colombe: 11 products, including Chai Draft Latte and Coconut Draft Latte
  • Metlin: 5 products, including Metlin + Aloe Vera and Metlin + Antioxidants
  • Mr. Tom’s Spirits: 19 products, including Mr. Tom’s Spirits Apple Pie Rum and Habanero Honey Whiskey
  • NorQuin: 3 products, including NorQuin Canadian Quinoa Whole Grain and Tiny Hero Golden Quinoa
  • Olio Bello: 3 products, including EVOO and EVOO Val di Mazara PDO
  • Olivia’s: 2 products, Olivia’s Gluten Free Garlic Crouton and Gluten Free Rosemary & Sage Stuffing
  • Origin 846: Olive Oil
  • Saugatuck Kitchens: 11 products, including Breaded Coconut Chicken Skewer and Crispy Scallop Wrapped in Bacon Skewer
  • Silly Zak’s: 5 products, including Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie
  • Simple Sensations: 3 products, including Chicken Fajita Bowl and Italian-Style Pepper Steak
  • Skinnypasta: 10 products, including Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli and Gluten Free Gnocchi in Pomodoro Sauce
  • Summit Naturals: 4 products, including Fruit Macaroons Mixed Berry Chia and Fruit Macaroons Raspberry Chia
  • Terra Delyssa: Dates and Olive Oil
  • Tiny Hero: 2 products, Tiny Hero Golden/Dore Quinoa and Tiny Hero Golden/Dore Quinoa & Red Rice/Et Riz
  • Ut fih Maguey Syrup: Ut fih Maguey Syrup
  • Vivente: 36 products, including Vivente Organic Mango Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars and Organic Frozen Dairy Dessert Blackberry Ice Cream
  • Yommis!: 2 products, Organic corn/rice cereal Chocolate flavor and Fruit flavor

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit association founded in 1974, Auburn, Wash.-based GIG has more than 70 local branches across the United States, as well as an international presence in more than 29 countries.

RELATED TOPICS