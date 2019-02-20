Tops Hosting Gluten-Free Product Events

To help shoppers discover more gluten-free options, Tops Markets LLC is holding sampling events at five stores on Sunday, Feb. 24. The locations are in Amherst, Carmel, Skaneateles and Spencerport, N.Y., as well as Meadville, Pa.

Sampled items will include snacks such as dark raspberry, sunflower seed and mango protein bursts; Enjoy Life products; and Snyder's of Hanover honey mustard sticks, pretzel rods, and cinnamon pieces, as well as bread and baked goods from the in-store bakery, including the entire product line from Amherst-based Vin-Chet Bakery, and meals from the Tops Carry-Out Café.

Event attendees can enter online for a chance to win a tropical vacation from Tops. To boost their chances, shoppers will receive an extra entry every time they shop in-store or online.

The grocer also provides Tops Gluten-Free flyer located in the front vestibule of each store, featuring Super Coupons on select items.

For those who can’t attend the events, Tops recommends that they order gluten-free products online at TopsOrganics.com, which also offers thousands of certified organic, plant-based and minimally processed products. Users can save $15 on their first order, or $35 with the code Tops15.

Employing more than 14,000 associates, Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 full-service supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont, with five additional locations by run franchisees under the Tops banner. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.