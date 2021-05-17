PlantX Opens 1st Physical Store in Canada

Reflecting the continued growth of the plant-based market, PlantX Life Inc. has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in British Columbia, Canada. The new 1,700-square-foot PlantX store will offer a variety of plant-based grocery and health and wellness products, in addition to plant-based education programs. The store is co-located with the Locavore Bar & Grill.

In addition to plant-based products across several categories and brands, the new store features displays of indoor plants from a local grower and vertical farm walls planted with herbs and leafy greens. An onsite education center will be used to provide shoppers with recipes, nutrition tips and other information on plant-based eating.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the opening of PlantX's first brick-and-mortar store in beautiful Squamish, British Columbia," said PlantX CEO Julia Frank. "Squamish is a health-oriented town with a thriving vegan community and it is a very popular destination for locals or tourists in search of adventure or travelling between Vancouver and Whistler – two of the most famous locations on Canada's west coast. The store is an essential component of our targeted growth strategy."

With its fast-growing category verticals, Los Angeles-based PlantX offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform.