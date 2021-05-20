Plant-Based Options Disrupt Dairy Category

Like certain species of plants that are introduced to an ecosystem and change the landscape, dairy alternatives derived from plant-based sources are disrupting dairy categories at retail.

Whether viewed as invasive or welcome, plant-based products have come on strong. Chicago-based market research firm SPINS pegs the total plant-based marketplace at $5.6 billion, with a 29% year-over-year growth rate that’s twice the rate of the overall food and beverage market. Although growth stems from many areas, most plant-based consumers are in the Millennial and Gen Z age demographic, according to findings from Chicago-based market research firm Mintel.

According to The Good Food Institute (GFI), a Washington, D.C.-based organization that bills itself as an “international nonprofit reimagining meat production,” the plant-based dairy category has reached $2.5 billion and is the most developed within the plant-based world. GFI cites research showing that dollar sales of plant-based milk grew 20% over the past year and that plant-based milks account for more than a third of the total plant-based market.