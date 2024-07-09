Upshop, Invafresh Reveal Merger
“By uniting the unparalleled innovation of two industry leaders in food retail technology, we’re poised to redefine what’s possible for the global community… retailers, associates and shoppers alike,” said Sarah Sommer, co-founder partner at New York-based middle-market growth capital firm Level Equity. “We are intent on investments that bring profound impact to the industry. This is yet another huge step in Upshop’s mission to elevate the future of food retail on a global scale.”
With the merger, retailers around the world will have access to such solutions as fresh inventory and ordering management that has driven eight-figure savings for a top-three North American grocer, more efficient omnichannel order fulfillment, and total control of direct store delivery.
“We seek partners who enhance our organization's intelligence and streamline processes,” observed Scott Kessler, EVP, CIO at Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI). ”Integrating fresh operations with center store ordering enables a more connected ecosystem, simplifying tasks for our store teams. When our teams win, shoppers win.”
Baird was exclusive financial advisor and Davis Polk was legal counsel to Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh, while William Blair & Co. LLC was financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP was legal counsel to Tampa, Fla.-based Upshop.
(NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.