Uber’s New Holiday Hub to Offer Seasonal Items

To help make holiday shopping easier, San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. has expanded its seasonal delivery offerings with the new Holiday hub on the Uber Eats platform. The first-of-its-kind pop-up feature will grow and rotate seasonally throughout the next year and beyond in recognition of various holidays.

The hub will also house Uber’s recently launched Holiday Shop, which will provide on-demand delivery and pickup of Christmas trees and other seasonal items to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach, Fla., in addition to wreaths in New York City. An exclusive partnership with Proper Cos.’ holiday division, which includes Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees and Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch, features 2- to 4-foot trees, wreaths, and tree preservative for delivery, along with 5- to 10-foot trees for pickup.

Customers can open the Uber Eats app and tap the “Holiday” billboard (or even search for “holiday” with the Santa, Mrs. Claus and Christmas Tree emojis) to gain access to a wide range of merchants and their holiday aisles, among them Rite Aid, Gopuff and Walgreens.

From Dec. 1 through 31, Uber Eats customers will get $20 off orders of $60 or more from gifting merchants and specialty food stores, including Mr. Jingles and Bed Bath & Beyond, with Uber One members not having to pay a delivery fee on eligible orders of $15 or more.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates more than 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 8 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on PG’s list.