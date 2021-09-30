Uber Launches On-Demand Holiday Shop

Uber wants consumers to think of its platform first when they want Halloween pumpkins or fresh-cut Christmas trees delivered ultra-fast.

The company has launched a Holiday Shop on the Uber Eats platform through a partnership with Proper Companies' holiday division (which includes Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch and Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees).

Starting Oct. 1, the Holiday Shop will allow customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach to order a variety of Halloween-themed items directly on the Uber Eats app. After Halloween, the shop will transition into upcoming holidays and continue to rotate seasonally while it expands to more markets.

"Our goal is to make Uber a destination that customers can rely on to get whatever they need when they need it, so creating a Holiday Shop that offers festive items for all types of celebrations was a no brainer," said Raj Beri, Uber's global head of grocery and new verticals. "We're extremely proud to leverage our technology and logistics expertise to support a family-owned small business and enable them to deliver high-quality, seasonal items right to their customers without losing that personal local touch."

Menu items include:

Pumpkin Decorating Kit (softball pumpkin, washable paint, paint brush, glue with applicator, glitter, pom poms, Halloween stickers, jewels and googly eyes) — $12

$12 Mr. Jack O's Pumpkin Carving Kit Package (medium pumpkin, carving kit, choice of flameless or real tea light candle) — $25

$25 Carving Pumpkin (medium size pumpkin, used for carving) - $13

Cinderella Pumpkin (decorative pumpkins in a variety of pastel and autumn colors, ideal for cooking) — $15

$15 Carving Kit (carving tools) — $10

$10 Pumpkins ranging in size from $5 - $15

There will be no delivery fee on orders over $15 for Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders.

"Over the last few years, we've seen our customer base become more interested in having our products delivered rather than coming into our brick-and-mortar locations," said Brandon Helfer, owner-operator of Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch. "With this partnership, we will be able to fulfill more delivery requests and get our customers into the holiday spirit without them having to leave their home or office. Our exclusive relationships with growers and farmers around the country, along with this new partnership with Uber, will allow us to accommodate more customers and deliver more of what makes the holidays special."

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, Halloween is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020.

82% of people – and 93% of young parents – plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

80% of Americans plan to trick-or-treat in 2021.

82% of people are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season.

79% of Americans say they plan to fill a Halloween candy bowl this season.

Meanwhile the latest Axios/Ipsos poll on public trust and consumer attitudes/behaviors in the COVID-19 environment shows that “68% of parents surveyed said they see little or no risk in trick-or-treating this year, compared with 51% when we asked this question last October. And six in 10 adults see little or no risk to trick-or-treating in their community, a 15-point jump from last October.”