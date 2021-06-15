Walgreens Products Now Available on Uber Eats

Walgreens has expanded its collaboration with Uber to offer products directly on the Uber Eats platform to customers across the United States. The drug store chain’s shoppers can now have such items as health-and-wellness, beauty and personal care, and household products, as well as over-the-counter medications, delivered the same day via Uber.

The on-demand delivery service is currently available from more than 7,800 stores across the country, with Puerto Rico to soon follow. First to be offered under the expanded collaboration are top-selling Walgreens retail items on the Uber Eats app, with more added daily; the goal is to expand to the retailer’s entire assortment of more than 20,000 products over time.

“Walgreens provides our customers with seamless health and well-being experiences, and offering them convenient delivery solutions on whichever platform they prefer to shop is key,” noted Stefanie Kruse, VP, digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens. “Our collaboration with Uber for on-demand delivery through both Walgreens and Uber’s channels, as well as integrated vaccine scheduling, gives customers simple and easy ways to put their health and well-being needs at the forefront – which will continue to be important to them as we emerge from the pandemic.”

“By leveraging the best of what Walgreens and Uber have to offer, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to prioritize their health and wellness,” said Raj Beri, head of grocery delivery at San Francisco-based Uber. “From on-demand delivery of essentials to hassle-free vaccine scheduling all at the touch of a button, we’re focused on eliminating barriers that burden customers’ everyday life, helping them go anywhere and get anything instantly.”

Those who want to order Walgreens items for delivery can open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, choose Walgreens, and start shopping. To mark the launch, Walgreens and Uber Eats are offering customers a $20 promo off orders of $30 or more through June 27.

Further, the two companies worked together earlier this year to develop a new vaccine-scheduling option via the Uber app enabling U.S. Uber users to arrange a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens. After entering a ZIP code and selecting from the available appointment times, users can reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification reminds the user of the upcoming ride to the vaccination appointment.

Last month, Walgreens rolled out two-hour delivery for shoppers ordering from their online Walgreens account or using the Walgreens app.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The Deerfield, Ill.-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.