Walgreens Rolls Out 2-Hour Delivery Service

Walgreens shoppers ordering from their online account or using their Walgreens app can now get same-day delivery service. That service is quick, too: retail products can be delivered to a customer’s door in less than two hours.

More than 24,000 products are available for speedy delivery. Fees, delivery hours and eligible products vary by location.

Time is money in other ways for Walgreens’ digital shoppers, who can earn and use their Walgreens Cash rewards and redeem digital savings offerings.

“As the country gets ready to emerge from the pandemic, Walgreens continues its focus on enhancing our customer experience through integrated and simplified shopping solutions,” said Stefanie Kruse, VP of digital commerce. “Since the launch of myWalgreens in November 2020, we are constantly innovating to provide convenient delivery options to our customers that make their lives easier.”

This is the latest service convenience offered by Walgreens, which also has delivery partnerships with third-party platforms Postmates, DoorDash and Instacart. Last fall, Walgreens began offering pickup for retail products and prescriptions in-store, curbside and via the drive-thru window.

Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. Albertsons is No. 8 on PG's list.