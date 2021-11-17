How Uber Plans to Woo More Grocery Shoppers

The next time a consumer wants to order grocery delivery, Uber wants to be the first brand name that comes to mind.

That's why the company has launched Uber One, a new membership program that aims to tie together the best of Uber rides, delivery and groceries. Whether it’s a ride to and from work, getting dinner on the table, or stocking the refrigerator, Uber One offers member-only upgrades such as top-rated drivers on rides, premium support and a new Uber One Promise: Members get $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if the Latest Arrival estimate (shown after an order is placed) is wrong.

For $9.99 per month or an annual price of $99.99, Uber One includes:

Member pricing guaranteed with 5% off all eligible rides and 5% off eligible delivery orders on food, grocery, alcohol and more

Unlimited $0 Delivery Fee on $15+ orders and $30+ grocery orders

Priority service with top-rated drivers on rides and elevated member support

Uber One Promise: members get $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if our Latest Arrival estimate (shown after an order is placed) is wrong

Exclusive access to perks like special offers and promotions, and invite-only experiences

"We want our customers to experience firsthand how Uber can make their every day more effortless,” said Awaneesh Verma, head of Membership at Uber. “Uber One offers elevated access to all of Uber: rides, delivery, and groceries. Members get preferred pricing, premium support, and surprise and delight perks that can make every day more fun.”

The latest launch from Uber comes a few weeks after the company launched ultrafast 15 minute grocery delivery in Paris.

According to the company's latest Cravings Report, grocery delivery orders through Uber are on the rise. According to the report, of the more than 1,000+ active grocery stores on Uber Eats in the U.S., weekends were the most popular days to order delivery, with the 5-7pm timeframe the most popular time to schedule orders. Uber says bananas are the No. 1 selling grocery item in the U.S. – in fact, Uber sold more than 25,150 pounds of bananas in the U.S. in September alone.