Rite Aid Goes All In With Uber Eats

On-demand delivery from all of Rite Aid’s 2,185 stores is now available from Uber Eats, the companies announced on Sept. 24.

The new arrangement was characterized as offering the delivery of Rite Aid products nationwide through Uber Eats, despite Rite Aid’s physical footprint being limited to 17 states.

“Consumer shopping preferences are changing, so we are continuing to evolve our retail business to ensure customers are able to conveniently get what they need to keep their family happy and healthy – whether they visit us in-store or buy online,” said Jim Peters, Rite Aid’s COO. “By adding Uber as a delivery option, we are doubling down on an omnichannel approach that complements the busy lives of our customers. Ensuring convenient access to whole health essentials enables us to live our purpose of helping people achieve whole health for life.”

Rite Aid in June announced a partnership with DoorDash to deliver from its stores, following a similar announcement last May with Instacart.

Customers who wish to order Rite Aid items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Rite Aid, and begin shopping. Within the app, users can access a full assortment of healthcare and grocery products from their local Rite Aid store. To encourage usage of the service, Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will receive free delivery and 5% off on all orders over $15.

“Convenience is a key component of Uber’s delivery strategy, allowing us to create a seamless delivery experience by ensuring we have the essential stores and products customers need," said Raj Beri, Uber’s global head of grocery and new verticals. "With our partners at Rite Aid, we're thrilled to make shopping for everything from cold medication to cosmetics more convenient than ever."

