Top 50 Grocers: Amazon in 9th Place While Rest of Industry Restragizes, Reshuffles

Mind you, for the moment, it’s just as the new owner of record of Whole Foods Market — up from ninth a year ago — and doesn’t reflect other grocery sales, mostly nonperishables, that Amazon has been growing in recent years. But it’s certainly a sign of how things are going to continue to change.

Shortly before the May 2018 issue was completed, it was widely reported that Amazon’s U.S. grocery sales in the first quarter of 2018 rose nearly 50 percent, up to an estimated $650 million, led by coffee, beverages and snacks, according to ecommerce data analyst One Click Retail. Yet while Amazon is the most-shopped online grocer overall, consumers are more often shopping Walmart (the Super 50’s No. 1) online for daily trips, including fresh categories, according to a Coresight Research study.

As we observed in our 85th Annual Report of the Grocery Industry in April 2018, Amazon’s rise up the grocery ranks doesn’t sound the death knell for traditional retailers — only for traditional retailing.

To be sure, progressive grocers had been hard at work changing the way they do business prior to the marriage of Amazon and Whole Foods. Online ordering, click-and-collect, delivery services, scan-and-go platforms, enhanced fresh offerings and compelling in-store experiences are among the many ways that players up and down the Super 50 are making themselves more competitive and relevant to new generations of shoppers.

For some, it has worked. For others, well …