That's Tasty Stir-In Purees

Under the That's Tasty brand, Shenandoah Growers has launched its line of Stir-In Purees, intended to help make it easy for people to choose healthier eating habits. The line offers consumers an easy solution to add bursts of flavor to their everyday cooking. The products use organic ingredients and include eight fresh flavors: garlic, ginger, spicy harissa, sun-dried tomato, Italian herbs, parsley, basil and dill. Each features the hero ingredient in its purest form, along with organic sunflower oil and organic olive oil. All of the products are fresh, USDA organic and sustainably farmed. Packaged in 2.8 ounce tubes, the purees have a shelf life of up to six months refrigerated after opening and retail for a suggested $4.99 each.