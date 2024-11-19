NatureSweet, North America’s largest vertically integrated controlled-environment agricultural company and the No. 1 snacking tomato brand, has introduced its award-winning Adora Heirloom Tomato at select stores. Offering a perfect balance of sweetness, subtle savory notes and a hint of smokiness, and with a Brix level higher than seven, Adora is high in water content (94%), making it exceptionally hydrating and refreshing. The smooth transition from green to brown along its grooves signals the optimal ripening point, so it’s easy to see when it’s at its peak. As well as delivering robust flavor, Adora is rich in vitamins A and C, an excellent source of potassium, and packed with carotenoids, a type of antioxidant. Adora comes in a 17-ounce two-count tray measuring 7 inches by 3 inches by 2 inches and retailing for a suggested price range of $4.49-$5.99. The tomato will be available for a limited time at select ALDI grocery stores across the United States through March 2025.