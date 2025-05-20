Perfect Snacks, creator of the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, has augmented its popular Mini line with the launch of a Double Chocolate flavor, just ahead of summer. Packed with 5 grams of protein and 20-plus superfoods, as well as being free from artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, the decadently satisfying bar serves up equal portions of flavor and nutrition – whether on the go or at home. The USDA Organic, gluten-free product features only clean ingredients, including freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey and real chocolate. This latest flavor joins the brand’s other Mini varieties: Peanut Butter, PB&J, Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter. A 7-ounce box of eight 0.88-ounce bars has a suggested retail price range of $7.49 to $8.99.