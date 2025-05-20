Taking heed of Nielsen’s finding that the meal complement segment of the pet food category has seen double-digit growth, the PEDIGREE brand has launched its latest innovation, PEDIGREE DRIZZLERS Sauce, a boldly flavored mealtime sauce created for dogs, providing pet parents with a convenient, affordable and less messy way to add interest to Fido’s food. The sauce is now available at retailers nationwide for less than $1per two servings in 1.05-ounce pouches, and comes in four dog-centric flavors: Natural Beef Flavor, Natural Chicken Flavor, Natural Turkey Flavor and Natural Lamb Flavor. To promote the product, the brand offered a hot dog stand event in New York City with “Summer House” reality star and self-proclaimed hot dog fan West Wilson, as well as a sweepstakes featuring gear for pets and their parents. PEDIGREE is part of the Mars family of brands.