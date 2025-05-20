Targeting home cooks who want to reduce the salt, but not the flavor, in their dishes, Zoup! Specialty Products has rolled out Reduced Sodium Bone Broths. Crafted by the team behind Zoup! Eatery – now Z!Eats – the small-batch chicken and bee broths each feature the brand’s signature slow-simmered, homestyle taste, but with 33% less sodium than its top-selling original bone broths. Both clean-label, premium pantry staples are made from high-quality, wholesome ingredients and contain no artificial ingredients, no preservatives and no gluten. Sold in 32-ounce recyclable (and reusable) glass jars for a suggested retail price of $7.99, Zoup! Reduced Sodium Chicken and Beef Bone Broths are now available for retailers across the country to order, and will hit stores this summer.