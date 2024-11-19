Building on the success of its popular Chipotle and Dill Pickle flavors, Bitchin’ Sauce has launched its latest flavor, Creamy Garlic, in a convenient squeeze bottle. Creamy Garlic combines the bold flavor of garlic with the brand’s signature rich almond base, making it the creamiest addition to Bitchin’ Sauce’s dip and condiment lineup. The squeeze bottle format allows for easy application and portion control across a range of applications. Like all of the brand’s offerings, this latest flavor is gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. An 8-ounce bottle of Creamy Garlic Bitchin’ Sauce retails for a suggested $6.99 in the refrigerated dip section.