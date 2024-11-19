Torch Drinks LLC has expanded its portfolio into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the cannabis industry with six flavored Delta-9 beverages. Created for adults who want to enjoy stress relief without compromising on legality, safety or flavor enjoyment, the refreshing nonalcoholic beverages consist of three THC seltzers – Watermelon Limeade, Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Lemonade – and three THC iced teas – Iced Tea Lemonade, Mango Tea Lemonade and Peach Tea Lemonade. Torch beverages are nano-infused with high-quality hemp-derived Delta-9 THC that falls within federal limits. Each 12-fluid-ounce can contains 10 milligrams of THC, less than 0.3% D-9 hemp-derived THC by dry-weight volume. The beverages are also sugar-free, low in calories, and free from gluten and GMOs. Safe, compliant, and tested for purity and potency, the beverages are sold in individual cans retailing for a suggested $5.99 each, or in 4-count packages retailing for a suggested $23.96. Both options are available online and at retailers nationwide.