Target Adds Affordable Wellness Products to Store Shelves

Target Corp. is introducing more than 1,000 new wellness-related products, starting at just $1.99, to support customers on their wellness journey.

"Wellness has been redefined to encompass a more holistic way of living — and it's also different for every person," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target. "That's why Target is delivering like no other retailer, offering guests the ultimate destination to support their wellness journey, whether that's enjoying a nonalcoholic beverage from Sechey or stocking up on Bloom to get their daily greens. We're making it fun and easy for our guests to discover new products at a great value, with more than 1,000 new wellness products, starting at just $1.99."

[RELATED: “Wellness Trends for the New Year”]

Target's 1,000-plus new wellness products include apparel, accessories, supplements, hydration boosters, skin care and functional beverages, hundreds of which are exclusive to the mass merchant. Exclusive products include colorful fitness styles from All in Motion, which match the trending assortment of Stanley Tumblers and Bala Bangles for a coordinated look. Among the other exclusive brands are Ghia, Good & Gather, Being Frenshe, Blogilates, and Sechey.

In addition, the retailer has launched an online wellness destination on Target.com with ideas, products, meal inspiration and deals Target guests can tap into as they begin or continue their health and well-being journeys.

A slew of other food retailers are using the new year as an opportunity to connect with their customers on health and wellness. For example, Meijer has launched a new virtual personalized nutrition coaching service to help individuals achieve their goals, and Earth Fare has unveiled a unique partnership with GenoPalate, a provider of personalized nutrition science, to use biomarkers, proprietary algorithms and extensive databases to personalize nutrition for its shoppers.

Additionally, Hy-Vee Inc. and health technology company Soda Health has rolled out a new Smart Benefits program that enables recipients to receive personalized health-and-wellness benefits at all Hy-Vee locations.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.