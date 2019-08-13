Tailgating Solutions: Onset of Football Season Spurs Grocers, Manufacturers

At Safeway’s Eastern division, football fandom is a way of life.

“We’re proud to be the official supermarket for the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Redskins,” asserts Kelly Boyd, marketing director for the Lanham, Md.-based division, who oversees its NFL partnerships. “Safeway provides one-stop shops where team fans can gear up for game days.”

The reason for this is simple, according to Boyd: “Both the Ravens and the Redskins attract enthusiastic fans that love to tailgate at games, eating and drinking and forming a sense of community around their passion for their teams.”

To that end, the division’s stores offer a full complement of food items across the aisles, including wings, burgers, brats, guacamole and other dips, deli meats, cookies, chips, and a range of beverages, highlighted by themed displays and promotions, to help shoppers make the most of such occasions.