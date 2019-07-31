Shaw’s Becomes Official Supermarket of New England Patriots

Shaw’s Supermarkets has formed a new partnership with the New England Patriots, becoming the official supermarket of the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise in the National Football League.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Supermarket of the New England Patriots,” said Shaw’s President Michelle Larson. “This partnership brings together two New England legends. Shaw’s was established in 1860, and the Patriots played their first game 100 years later in 1960. We both have deep roots and a strong commitment to bring our absolute best to the people of New England every day.”

As the official supermarket of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, the West Bridgewater, Mass.-based grocery store chain will maintain a strong digital signage presence throughout the stadium and receive other Patriots marketing opportunities. Additionally, Shaw’s will serve as a Community Program Sponsor by supporting Patriots community initiatives during football season.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Shaw’s Supermarkets and further align two brands deeply rooted in New England,” noted Murray Kohl, VP of sales for Foxborough, Mass.-based Kraft Sports + Entertainment and the New England Patriots. “We each share a common goal of supporting our communities, and we look forward to working together on initiatives and programs that will benefit New England.”

Shaw's also supports such organizations as Youth Football and Cheerleading, Best Buddies Team Tom Brady, Boston Children's Hospital, and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

This isn’t the first time that the two venerable entities have teamed up on a sponsorship deal: Back in 2006, they inked a three-year agreement that was reported as being Shaw’s first with a professional sports club.

Shaw’s operates almost 130 stores throughout the five New England states, employing about 15,000 associates. The banner’s parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top 50 grocers in the United States.