Summertime Grilling Essentials for You, Your Customers

DZ: One of the biggest values you can add is advice and education. I’m a big proponent of getting staff on the other side of the meat case, so butchers are accessible and not seen as “Wizard of Oz” figures behind the scenes. It’s important to talk one-on-one with shoppers who need help choosing the right cuts, or want new ideas on how to put a meal together easily with different options that are available across categories.

Merchandising is also really important. For instance, I’ve seen grocery stores feature their own rubs in big glass jars at the meat counter. Shoppers can fill bags or small jars with the amount they want. I would suggest going a step further and adding usage instructions on labels or cards to go with the purchase. Rubs are used for flavor, not tenderness, so they work well on a top round, which is a bit mild and needs a flavor boost.