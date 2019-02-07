Kowalski’s Market 1st Retailer with Certified Humane Beef Program

Kowalski’s Market is the first retailer in the country to receive the Certified Humane Raised and Handled label from Middleburg, Va.-based Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), which is more typically granted to farmers, ranchers and producers. Kowalski’s Naturally Raised USDA Choice and Prime Signature Beef programs are unique in the industry for the way that product is processed and managed from supplier to point of sale. Each of the independent grocer’s 11 locations were individually audited to ensure full compliance with HFAC’s standards.

The cost of certification can be prohibitive for small operators, but Kowalski’s is committed to providing customers with natural beef products. Its Naturally Raised standards mean three things: 1) no growth hormones, growth stimulants or antibiotics are ever administered to the animals; 2) humane treatment policies are in place; and 3) animals are raised on small family farms and raised locally whenever possible.

According to Kowalski’s Meat and Seafood Director Troy Schmeling, “humane-treatment policies are very important to us because we feel all animals should be raised this way, and the producers who invest in this type of agriculture are committed to the best animal welfare standards.”

The Certified Humane Raised and Handled label assures consumers that food products have come from farms, feedlots and facilities that meet precise, objective standards for farm animal treatment. Animals are never kept in cages, crates or tie stalls, and are fed a diet of quality feed without animal byproducts, antibiotics or growth hormones. Producers and processors must comply with strict industry food safety and environmental regulations.

Creekstone Farms USDA Choice and Prime Beef is available at Kowalski’s Markets under the Kowalski’s Signature label. Kowalski's is the only grocer in the Twin Cities area to carry Creekstone Farms' beef.

Kowalski’s Market began in 1983 when Jim and Mary Anne Kowalski opened the first store under that banner, in St. Paul, Minn. Today, the family operates 11 stores in the Twin Cities area.