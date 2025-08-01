Supermarket Slip-and-Fall Claims: How Grocers Can Manage Liability

Premises liability remains the predominant source of tort claims against grocery stores, with slip-and-fall incidents constituting the majority.

Grocery stores, as essential components of daily life, operate in a fast-paced environment where customer service, food safety, and operational efficiency intersect. This operational landscape renders them susceptible to a wide spectrum of claims, many of which arise from premises liability, product liability, and employment law violations.

In light of increasing litigation, it is imperative that grocery store operators understand and actively manage their exposure.

Premises Liability: Slip, Trip and Fall Claims

Premises liability remains the predominant source of tort claims against grocery stores, with slip-and-fall incidents constituting the majority. These claims generally arise when customers or employees are injured due to hazardous conditions on the premises, such as wet floors, improperly maintained walkways, or inadequate lighting. Under common-law negligence standards, grocery stores owe a duty of care to maintain reasonably safe premises for invitees. Breach of this duty may result in liability if the claimant can demonstrate that the store had actual or constructive notice of the hazardous condition and failed to take timely remedial action.

Risk mitigation strategies include the implementation of documented inspection routines, prompt spill response protocols and the use of conspicuous signage to warn of known hazards.

Foodborne Illness and Contamination

Food safety is a critical concern in grocery operations. Claims related to foodborne illnesses, contamination, or the sale of expired goods can severely damage a store’s reputation and bottom line. If a customer becomes ill from consuming tainted food purchased at a store, the store could face lawsuits and investigations from health departments.