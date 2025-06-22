Robot Revolution: How Automation Is Transforming Supermarkets

PG: Grocery stores operate in tight-margin environments. How does Avidbots help retailers justify the upfront investment in automation?

FS: Again, our clients think about robots not as “nice-to-haves,” but instead as technology that can contribute to bolstering their bottom line. This is a cost-avoidance initiative – rather than a large upfront investment – in most scenarios we see. Also, the fact that we offer $0 down-payment leasing options gets rid of the need for a large upfront investment altogether.

PG: How adaptable are Avidbots robots to different store formats – from compact urban stores to large-format supermarkets or warehouses?

FS: Quite adaptive. We don’t rely on QR codes or antiquated navigational requirements – the robots use true AI for advanced obstacle avoidance. We’re able to map our client’s facility once, and the robots are able to adjust their cleaning strategy based on a dynamic backdrop, irrespective of the size, layout or type of facility.

PG: Seasonal updates – like end caps or display changes – can throw off many robotics solutions. How does your Seasonal Feature Management capability keep cleaning plans accurate and effective all year long?

FS: Good question. Our robots use lidar to “see,” similar to the technology in most autonomous vehicles. Our obstacle avoidance kicks in whether we’re cleaning amongst shoppers, palleted stock, Christmas trees, or end caps selling chips and nachos for the Big Game – and we’re able to scrub the floor where it is clear and permissible to do so!

PG: Data is a powerful asset. What kinds of operational insights or reporting does the Neo platform provide to store managers or facilities teams?

FS: Our Avidbots Command Center provides detailed cleaning reports to whomever subscribes to them. These reports have data on key metrics our clients care about, including covered area, KPIs, run time, battery and water usage, etc., and can be further subdivided into store, regions or enterprise reporting.

PG: What are some misconceptions grocery retailers might have about robotic automation, and how do you address them in conversations with executives?

FS: Mostly that they’re still uneasy about running the robots amongst their shoppers while their store is open. The technology is there; why not present that your brand is investing in the latest and greatest tech? We share that shoppers love robots – it’s another way to help bring would-be customers back into brick and mortar.

PG: Some grocery executives worry about the cost and complexity of deploying robotics. How do you respond to concerns about ROI and ease of adoption?

FS: The ROI speaks for itself, defined as a no-brainer to us. Deployments are routine and take two to three days, given the largely similar layout of a grocer’s stores – we can easily replicate the initial deployment. Adoption curves are small; we’ve added intricacies to aid, including multilingual UIs, how-to videos stored on the robots, and a world-class customer success team to proactively monitor and encourage usage, to name a few. Finally, leasing allows for savings to be recouped in month one of automation.

PG: As AI capabilities evolve, how is Avidbots incorporating machine learning or predictive analytics to improve efficiency or adaptability?

FS: We’re already using AI today to improve efficiency; an example of this would be our robots sensing blocked aisles – for example, shoppers or employees stocking product, etc. – and avoiding those aisles to come back to them when the coast is clear. The thought is, let’s clean what we can now, then revisit and clean the blocked areas later. That was a huge boost to efficiency and adaptability, particularly in the grocery space.

PG: What’s next for Avidbots in the grocery sector? Are there plans to expand beyond floor care into other automation opportunities for food retailers?

FS: We feel that we have the 20,000-to-400,000-square-foot stores covered well for cleaning automation by Avidbots Kas/Neo. With that said, more robots will be coming down the pike in the future.