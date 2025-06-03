RILA Names New General Counsel and Retail Litigation Center President
“I’m incredibly excited that Brian and the RLC Board have chosen Monica to be the next RILA general counsel and RLC president,” added White. “I have been fortunate to work with Monica over the years, and I have been thoroughly impressed with her deep understanding of the transformative role that trade associations can play. I know the in-house insights that she brings from her previous experiences will provide outstanding value to the RILA and RLC legal communities.”
Welt will join RILA on Aug. 6 and work closely with White to ensure a smooth and successful transition after RILA’s Retail Law Conference in October. White will stay on as an advisor to RILA and the RLC through the end of the year.
Washington, D.C.-based RILA is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. Through collaboration and thought leadership, the organization unites top retail executives to network, share best practices, advance ideas and act to effect change.
Directed by the chief legal officers of the biggest retail companies in the United States, the RLC is the trade association established by RILA 2010 to help leading retailers solve complex, common litigation issues through collaboration among in-house litigators and their outside counsel defenders.