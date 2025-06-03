RILA Names New General Counsel and Retail Litigation Center President

The Retail Litigation Center (RLC) and Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) has revealed that Monica Welt will become the next general counsel of RILA and president of the RLC. Welt will succeed Deborah White, who will retire at the end of the year after 12 years in the role.

The seasoned retail attorney joins RILA and the RLC after nine years with the Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots. While at the retailer, Welt built its first compliance department and eventually rose to the position of deputy general counsel in 2021. In that role, Welt was Big Lots’ top compliance leader and assistant corporate secretary, heading legal, compliance and corporate governance strategies for the $6 billion public company. Her responsibilities included supporting the retailer’s omnichannel strategy, establishing oversight for sourcing operations abroad and co-leading the company’s national response to COVID-19. Also during her time at Big Lots, Welt actively participated in various RILA peer communities.

Before coming to Big Lots, Welt specialized in product liability litigation and risk management as an attorney with Crowell & Moring LLP, in Washington, D.C. She began her career as a trade attorney at Dewey Ballantine LLP and later as a litigator at Wallace King Domike & Branson.

[RELATED: Retail Industry Leaders Association Names Executive Director for Philanthropic Arm]

“We are thrilled to welcome Monica to the team,” noted RILA president and CEO Brian Dodge. “The knowledge and relationships that she brings to this position after more than two decades in retail and in private practice are truly unique. The team and I look forward to working with her to build on RILA and the RLC’s long record of success.”