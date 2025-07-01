Stop & Shop to Debut Limited-Edition Shark-Themed Bags for Cape Cod Shoppers

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stop & Shop on this creative campaign that raises awareness about white shark research and public safety,” said Cynthia Wigren, CEO and co-founder of Chatham, Mass.-based AWSC. “Summer is the perfect time to engage beachgoers and families in learning about the important role white sharks play in the ocean ecosystem, and how to make informed decisions when enjoying the water. We’re grateful for Stop & Shop’s support, which helps us expand access to shark education and promote coexistence along the Cape and Islands."

Hyping up exclusive product launches like bags and totes can help boost grocery retailers’ in-store foot traffic. For example, Trader Joe’s has seen success from its own mini tote launch. According to recent findings from location intelligence firm Placer.ai, when Trader Joe’s released its new pastel-handled mini totes on April 8, in-store visits skyrocketed 21.2% compared with a year-to-date Tuesday average. Placer also found that foot traffic outpaced the Sept. 18, 2024, mini tote release by 13.7%.

In addition to its exclusive shark-themed bags, Stop & Shop is also releasing limited-time summer flavors for its private label brands. The grocery retailer is introducing Taste of Inspirations Thai Coconut Curry Hummus and a new Shirley Temple-Inspired Soda, both available now at all 360 Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, while supplies last.

“We are always looking for ways to deliver unique, flavor-forward products at a strong value with our private label brands, and the Thai Coconut Curry Hummus and Shirley Temple Inspired Soda are perfect examples of that,” said EVP, Chief Merchant Lee Nicholson. “They are bold, different and delicious, and bring something really unique to our shelves for our shoppers.”

