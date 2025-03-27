Sprouts Farmers Market Inks 8 New Women’s Sports Deals

Sprouts is expanding its support of women's athletics by sponsoring eight new female college athletes.

As an extension of its PowHERed by Sprouts program, Sprouts Farmers Market has added eight new individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with female college athletes to its roster.

The eight athletes will share their personal Sprouts experience and their favorite nutritious snacks and meals via social media content, and also make in-store visits. The chosen athletes include:

Hailey Hernandez, Diving (Austin, Texas)

Amari Whiting, Basketball (Stillwater, Okla.)

Haleigh Bryant, Gymnastics (Baton Rouge, La.)

Zoe Summar, Swimming (Tempe, Ariz.)

Megan Grant, Softball (Los Angeles)

Mjracle Sheppard, Basketball (Baton Rouge, La.)

Delaney DeMartino, Soccer (College Park, Md.)

Evie Minella, Field Hockey (Philadelphia)

“Sprouts is on a mission to power women both on and off the field, fueling performance through nutrition and partnering with athletes who are changing the game in women’s sports,” said Nick Konat, president and COO at Sprouts. “We’re excited to welcome eight new incredible athletes to the Sprouts NIL roster, so together we can build a healthier and stronger future for all female athletes.”