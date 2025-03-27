 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Inks 8 New Women’s Sports Deals

Grocer adds new female college athletes to its roster of sponsorships
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts Farmers Market Tampa FL Main Image
Sprouts is expanding its support of women's athletics by sponsoring eight new female college athletes.

As an extension of its PowHERed by Sprouts program, Sprouts Farmers Market has added eight new individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with female college athletes to its roster. 

The eight athletes will share their personal Sprouts experience and their favorite nutritious snacks and meals via social media content, and also make in-store visits. The chosen athletes include:

  • Hailey Hernandez, Diving (Austin, Texas)
  • Amari Whiting, Basketball (Stillwater, Okla.)
  • Haleigh Bryant, Gymnastics (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • Zoe Summar, Swimming (Tempe, Ariz.)
  • Megan Grant, Softball (Los Angeles)
  • Mjracle Sheppard, Basketball (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • Delaney DeMartino, Soccer (College Park, Md.)
  • Evie Minella, Field Hockey (Philadelphia)

“Sprouts is on a mission to power women both on and off the field, fueling performance through nutrition and partnering with athletes who are changing the game in women’s sports,” said Nick Konat, president and COO at Sprouts. “We’re excited to welcome eight new incredible athletes to the Sprouts NIL roster, so together we can build a healthier and stronger future for all female athletes.”

Sprouts already sponsors women's sports at Arizona State University, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the Big 12 Conference, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the professional women’s soccer team Angel City Football Club.

Through its PowHERed by Sprouts initiative, the company has helped support more than 160 female athletes, brought female sports live to Times Square and launched its own collegiate gymnastics event.

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year

