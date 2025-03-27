Sprouts Farmers Market Inks 8 New Women’s Sports Deals
Sprouts already sponsors women's sports at Arizona State University, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the Big 12 Conference, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the professional women’s soccer team Angel City Football Club.
Through its PowHERed by Sprouts initiative, the company has helped support more than 160 female athletes, brought female sports live to Times Square and launched its own collegiate gymnastics event.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year.