ALDI Merch Targets New Generation

“Every time we drop new ALDI-branded merchandise in our Finds aisle, our fans tell us they want more ALDI Gear. We’re always listening. This year, we’re going big for some of our tiniest shoppers by introducing ALDI Gear for kids for the first time. From pullovers and sweats to sneakers, we’re celebrating multigenerational love for ALDI by giving fans big and small what they’ve asked for,” said Joan Kavanaugh, VP, national buying.

Prices range from $0.99 for keychain quarter holders to $14.99 for quilted vests, available in white and navy colors. Shoppers can also find three different styles of tote bags for $5.99 each in the ALDI Finds aisle, as well as decked-out ALDI sneakers for $12.99.

In addition to the limited-time merch, this month’s ALDI Finds include spring items like Belavi Boho Hanging Hammock Chair and a Heart to Tail Pet Rain Jacket. Those shopping for items for Easter can also pick up holiday-themed Finds such as Specially Selected Filled Croissants, Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs and the Kirkton House Bunny and Carrot Wreaths.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023.