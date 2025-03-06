 Skip to main content

ALDI Merch Targets New Generation

Latest ALDI Gear Collection includes 1st-ever children's apparel
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
ALDI kids
ALDI is getting into branded children's clothing for the first time with this limited-edition pullover.

ALDI is known for its loyal following and now customers can wear their hearts on their ALDI sleeves. The retailer is rolling out its latest collection of wearables and accessories that include a novel line of items for children.

Just in time for spring, the new ALDI Gear has some fresh looks for the season. Affordable athleisure offerings include vests, joggers, t-shirts and sneakers priced under $20.

For the first time, ALDI is selling gear for kids. Young ALDI fans can sport a colorful pullover, available in two styles, and also showcase their affinity for the value grocer by adding an ALDI-themed keychain to their backpack or sporting bags.

ALDI bags
ALDI aficionados can purchase a colorful tote bag for $5.99, sold in the ALDI Finds section of stores.

“Every time we drop new ALDI-branded merchandise in our Finds aisle, our fans tell us they want more ALDI Gear. We’re always listening. This year, we’re going big for some of our tiniest shoppers by introducing ALDI Gear for kids for the first time. From pullovers and sweats to sneakers, we’re celebrating multigenerational love for ALDI by giving fans big and small what they’ve asked for,” said Joan Kavanaugh, VP, national buying.  

Prices range from $0.99 for keychain quarter holders to $14.99 for quilted vests, available in white and navy colors. Shoppers can also find three different styles of tote bags for $5.99 each in the ALDI Finds aisle, as well as decked-out ALDI sneakers for $12.99. 

In addition to the limited-time merch, this month’s ALDI Finds include spring items like Belavi Boho Hanging Hammock Chair and a Heart to Tail Pet Rain Jacket. Those shopping for items for Easter can also pick up holiday-themed Finds such as Specially Selected Filled Croissants, Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs and the Kirkton House Bunny and Carrot Wreaths.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023. 

