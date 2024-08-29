H-E-B Signs Its 1st NIL Deal With UT Austin’s Volleyball Star

Skinner, a Texas native and lifelong H-E-B devotee, has three NCAA championships under her belt and is ranked as the fifth-best player nationally in points per set. Fans can look forward to seeing the volleyball phenom spike, dig and serve her way through a series of new H-E-B commercials set to air across the state. The Longhorn senior is also a champion for empowering the next generation of young athletes, particularly girls, to achieve their athletic dreams.

“Growing up in Texas, H-E-B has always been a big part of my family’s life. It has always been more than just a grocery store to us, and I have lots of fond childhood memories. To be their first NIL partner and to represent female college athletes is an absolute honor,” said Skinner. “This partnership aligns perfectly with my values of hard work, community service and inspiring the next generation of athletes. I’m thrilled to work with H-E-B to make a positive impact both on and off the court.”

Throughout the partnership, Skinner will make appearances at various University of Texas at Austin and H-E-B events, which will be revealed at a later date.

Other grocers getting into the NIL game include Sprouts Farmers Market, which has executed more than 150 female athlete deals through NIL partnerships. Last year, Midwest retailer Schnucks introduced an exclusive line of products featuring student athletes at the University of Missouri.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.