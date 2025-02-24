Hy-Vee Joins With Caitlin Clark Foundation to Help End Childhood Hunger

The mission of star basketball player Caitlin Clark’s foundation is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and communities through education, nutrition and sports.

Hy-Vee has teamed up with the Caitlin Clark Foundation to support childhood nutrition by raising funds for local food banks across its Midwest footprint this March.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation Round Up will take place March 1-31 at all Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market, and Fast & Fresh stores. During the campaign, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout, with all funds collected at stores going directly to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which in turn will work with local Feeding America partner food banks.

“Nutrition is very important to children’s growth and wellbeing and has been instrumental to my success as an athlete,” noted basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, who played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is now a guard for the Indiana Fever. “By providing meals to families who are food insecure, we can help make sure each child has the energy they need to succeed.”

