Hy-Vee Joins With Caitlin Clark Foundation to Help End Childhood Hunger
In the United States, one in five children face hunger, and 575,000-plus children across the Midwest are considered food insecure, according to Hy-Vee. The mission of Caitlin Clark’s foundation is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and communities through education, nutrition and sports. Nutrition is a key pillar, as it’s fundamental to enable a child to excel in education and sports.
“Hy-Vee was the first company to sponsor Caitlin Clark in 2021 under her first NIL [name image and likeness] deal,” said Matt Nickell, VP of sports marketing at Hy-Vee. “We have been honored to be an integral partner throughout her basketball career. This roundup is just one more way we can partner together with our shared belief that feeding and supporting kids today will build stronger communities tomorrow.”
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.