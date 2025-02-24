 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Joins With Caitlin Clark Foundation to Help End Childhood Hunger

Grocer’s customers can round up purchases in March to aid Midwest food banks
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Caitlin Clark Time Magazine Main Image
The mission of star basketball player Caitlin Clark’s foundation is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and communities through education, nutrition and sports.

Hy-Vee has teamed up with the Caitlin Clark Foundation to support childhood nutrition by raising funds for local food banks across its Midwest footprint this March.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation Round Up will take place March 1-31 at all Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market, and Fast & Fresh stores. During the campaign, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout, with all funds collected at stores going directly to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which in turn will work with local Feeding America partner food banks.

“Nutrition is very important to children’s growth and wellbeing and has been instrumental to my success as an athlete,” noted basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, who played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is now a guard for the Indiana Fever. “By providing meals to families who are food insecure, we can help make sure each child has the energy they need to succeed.”

[RELATED: Hy-Vee Offers Limited-Edition Caitlin Clark Basketballs]

 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In the United States, one in five children face hunger, and 575,000-plus children across the Midwest are considered food insecure, according to Hy-Vee. The mission of Caitlin Clark’s foundation is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and communities through education, nutrition and sports. Nutrition is a key pillar, as it’s fundamental to enable a child to excel in education and sports.

“Hy-Vee was the first company to sponsor Caitlin Clark in 2021 under her first NIL [name image and likeness] deal,” said Matt Nickell, VP of sports marketing at Hy-Vee. “We have been honored to be an integral partner throughout her basketball career. This roundup is just one more way we can partner together with our shared belief that feeding and supporting kids today will build stronger communities tomorrow.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Mariano's

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser

THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons, Kroger Face Layoffs and Restructuring; ALDI and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

Wegmans’ 2025 expansion plans, a closure for Mariano’s also garnered reader attention
Friday 5

Kroger Laying Off Corporate Employees, Albertsons Downsizes Safeway Workforce

Kroger is cutting about 200 employees across 3 office sites, and Albertsons is laying off 150+ Safeway corporate workers
Kroger HQ Highrise Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds