Hy-Vee Offers Limited-Edition Caitlin Clark Basketballs

Fans can purchase exclusive items while supplies last
Bridget Goldschmidt
As part of her larger partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods, Caitlin Clark helped design two limited-edition basketballs that will be available exclusively at Hy-Vee, while supplies last.

Fans of Caitlin Clark can now buy two limited-edition basketballs from the Wilson Sporting Goods Inspire Series that the sports phenom helped design as part of her larger partnership with Wilson. The basketballs are on sale exclusively at select Hy-Vee stores as of this week, while supplies last.

While the Tribute ball pays homage to Clark’s time with the University of Iowa women's basketball team, the Dreamer aims to encourage current and future athletes to follow their dreams. Both basketballs are available in two sizes: size 3 and size 6.

The size 3 basketball will be at select Hy-Vee stores this month. In December, select Hy-Vee and Strack & Van Til stores will offer both size 3 and size 6 basketballs, while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Caitlin Clark, bringing the Tribute and Dreamer basketballs to our customers,” said Matt Nickell, VP of sports marketing for Hy-Vee. “Clark serves as an inspiring role model for young athletes, motivating them to pursue their dreams in sports. We look forward to offering these items throughout the holiday season and further promoting the impact Clark has had on youth and sports across the nation.”

This is just one of several partnerships between Clark and Hy-Vee. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee introduced the exclusive Caitlin’s Crunch Time Cereal and Caitlin Clark Panini Trading Cards. 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

