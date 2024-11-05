Hy-Vee Offers Limited-Edition Caitlin Clark Basketballs
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Caitlin Clark, bringing the Tribute and Dreamer basketballs to our customers,” said Matt Nickell, VP of sports marketing for Hy-Vee. “Clark serves as an inspiring role model for young athletes, motivating them to pursue their dreams in sports. We look forward to offering these items throughout the holiday season and further promoting the impact Clark has had on youth and sports across the nation.”
This is just one of several partnerships between Clark and Hy-Vee. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee introduced the exclusive Caitlin’s Crunch Time Cereal and Caitlin Clark Panini Trading Cards.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.