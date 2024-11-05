Hy-Vee Offers Limited-Edition Caitlin Clark Basketballs

As part of her larger partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods, Caitlin Clark helped design two limited-edition basketballs that will be available exclusively at Hy-Vee, while supplies last.

Fans of Caitlin Clark can now buy two limited-edition basketballs from the Wilson Sporting Goods Inspire Series that the sports phenom helped design as part of her larger partnership with Wilson. The basketballs are on sale exclusively at select Hy-Vee stores as of this week, while supplies last.

While the Tribute ball pays homage to Clark’s time with the University of Iowa women's basketball team, the Dreamer aims to encourage current and future athletes to follow their dreams. Both basketballs are available in two sizes: size 3 and size 6.

The size 3 basketball will be at select Hy-Vee stores this month. In December, select Hy-Vee and Strack & Van Til stores will offer both size 3 and size 6 basketballs, while supplies last.

