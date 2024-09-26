Hy-Vee’s NIL Promotion Highlights Iowa Pork
In a series of videos released every Monday at 10 a.m., several other Cyclone student athletes participate in tryouts for the campaign, to see if they fit into the Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon mantra. The episodic series will conclude on Monday, Oct. 7, just in time to celebrate National Pork Month, a.k.a. “Porktober.”
In conjunction with the NIL partnership, the Iowa Pork Producers Association will donate $1,000 worth of pork to a food pantry chosen by every student that appears in the Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon videos. Those donations will also contribute to Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge to provide hunger relief across the United States.
“This fun and engaging campaign brings more attention to the offerings we have in our stores and the many ways we support farmers across the Midwest,” said Jason Pride, VP of meat and seafood at Hy-Vee. “We also appreciate the Iowa Pork Producers Association for supporting our efforts to alleviate food insecurity in our communities. This campaign is a win-win for everyone.”
In conjunction with the promotion, Hy-Vee is conducting giveaways of 10 Blackstone Griddles and free bacon for a year to 20 recipients. To qualify, consumers simply need to purchase pork at any of the 200 participating Hy-Vee stores between now and October 31 and scan their Hy-Vee Perks card at checkout. Hy-Vee operates grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.