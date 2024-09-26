Hy-Vee’s NIL Promotion Highlights Iowa Pork

Grocer Hy-Vee has joined forces with the Clive-based Iowa Pork Producers Association to encourage consumers to "Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon." Large displays in 200 Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest feature the viral NIL (name, image, likeness) promotion with Iowa State Cyclone football players.

“Our goal is to promote the pork industry and encourage consumers to buy more pork, and this is a fantastic way to do it,” said Iowa Pork Producers Association President Matt Gent, who is also a pig farmer from Wellman, Iowa. “The football players have been fantastic to work with and helped us shine a spotlight on our industry. Bringing Hy-Vee into the campaign to generate more pork sales will benefit hardworking farmers across the Midwest.”

The Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon promotion initially launched in September 2023 and quickly went viral across social media. A photo of Iowa State Cyclone football players Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann and Caleb Bacon strategically posed with a large ham and huge pile of bacon was seen by more than 20 million people on X. The partnership gained national attention, earning the Best NIL Deal of 2023 award from the Sports Business Journal.

The social media campaign returns for the 2024 season, with more students joining the cast. The first in a series of episodic videos featuring Purchase, Moore, Hamann and Bacon, as well as Cyclones Alec Cook and Zach Lovett, launched Monday, Aug. 26.