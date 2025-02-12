SpartanNash Sees Profitable Q4, But Decreased Sales for Fiscal Year
On the heels of its acquisition of Fresh Encounter Inc. in October, SpartanNash announced its acquisition of Markham Enterprises, a fuel distributor and three-store chain of c-stores.
As for FY25, SpartanNash expects between $9.8 billion and $10 billion in total net sales, adjusted EBITDA between $263 million and $268 million, and capital expenditures and IT capital between $150 million and $165 million.
With 17,500 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.