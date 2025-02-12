SpartanNash Sees Profitable Q4, But Decreased Sales for Fiscal Year

Food solutions company SpartanNash is still navigating its business transformation as it shares financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year, both ended Dec. 28. While net sales in Q4 increased 0.7% to $2.26 billion, the full fiscal year saw net sales decrease 1.9% to $9.55 billion.

Net sales gains in Q4 were attributed to an increase in volume in the company’s retail segment, but partially offset by lower volume in its wholesale segment. Q4 also brought adjusted EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.35, and an adjusted EBITDA of $58.6 million, compared to $53.6 million.

According to SpartanNash, those increases were driven by higher gross margin rates in both retail and wholesale, including benefits from its merchandising transformation, as well as contributions from recently acquired retail stores.

As for the full fiscal year, adjusted EPS was $2.03, which was a decrease from $2.18, and adjusted EBITDA was $258.5 million, increased from $257.4 million. Cash generated from operating activities totaled $205.9 million, compared to $89.3 million, with the company attributing the increase primarily to working capital improvements.