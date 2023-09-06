Southeastern Grocers to Hold Local & Diverse Supplier Connect Event

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will host a virtual Local & Diverse Supplier Connect event on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to collaborate with underrepresented suppliers and provide its stores with a greater variety of locally relevant and diverse products.

The event will focus on sourcing products from the grocery, household, fresh, frozen, personal care, pet and baby categories, among others. Southeastern Grocers is teaming with Solon, Ohio-based ECRM and its San Francisco-based RangeMe division to source, qualify and connect suppliers with the right buyers. During the event, participants will be able to engage with Southeastern Grocers buyers and category managers to share their company background, product information and marketing plans.

[Read more: “Wakefern Announces Winners of Diverse Supplier Summit”]

This event will be the company’s fourth event targeting diverse or local suppliers and follows the grocer’s most recent July Supplier Connect sourcing event. Currently, Southeastern Grocers works with nearly 300 diverse and local suppliers operating across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Interested suppliers can apply online through Sept. 11.

Southeastern Grocers will continue to operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores until their expected sale to ALDI closes in the first half of 2024. The sale of Fresco y Más operations to the Fresco Retail Group LLC is expected to wrap up in the first quarter of 2024.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Operating about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.