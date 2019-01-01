SlimFast Keto Meal-Replacement Line

SlimFast has created SlimFast Keto, a line intended to make it easier for men and women to follow the trendy Keto diet. Formulated on the principles of ketogenic nutrition – high-fat, low-carbohydrate and moderate-protein – the shakes, bars, fat bomb snacks and other products in the line are intended to replace meals, shifting the body's primary fuel source from carbohydrates to fat, forcing it into a state called ketosis. The line of eight products includes two meal replacement Shake Mixes (Fudge Brownie Batter and Vanilla Cake Batter), two Meal Replacement Bars (Whipped Peanut Butter and Whipped Triple Chocolate), indulgent Peanut Butter Cup Fat Bomb snacks, Unsweetened Keto Coffee Creamer and MCT Oil. SlimFast Keto Ketone Test Strips also help dieters track results. Each product is made with a balanced amount of high-fat, low-carb, Keto-compatible ingredients, including grass-fed butter, coconut oil, MCTs, and protein from whey and collagen. In addition, all SlimFast Keto products are free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors and artificial colors.