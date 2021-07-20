ShopRite Rolls Out Exclusive Bowl & Basket Chicken Line

ShopRite has launched its private label all-natural Bowl & Basket Fresh Chicken line, which features more than two dozen offerings, including breasts, thighs, fillets, wings and drumsticks, at budget-friendly prices. The introduction marks a notable expansion of the grocer’s private label poultry products in its fresh meat division, as well as the chain’s continued expansion of its flagship Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Wholesome Pantry brands.

Now available at ShopRite stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, Bowl & Basket Fresh Chicken is antibiotic-, steroid- and hormone-free; overseen by Wakefern/ShopRite’s Animal Welfare and Animal Care Program; and sourced in the United States.

“We’re excited to launch this new product in our stores, and build on our long tradition of offering our customers fresh, high-quality poultry at amazing prices,” said Roger Savoia, VP of the meat division at ShopRite. “We’re confident that this new line of chicken will become the new anchor brand of our fresh poultry portfolio.”

The launch is supported by a robust omnichannel marketing campaign including additional info on meal planning, recipes and cooking tips provided by ShopRite’s dietitians across various social media platforms. Further, celebrity chefs Palak of @TheChutneyLife and Josh Capon of @ChefCapon, have joined forces with ShopRite to create content and buzz about the fresh chicken line.

Shoppers can find recipes online by visiting the The Recipe Shop at ShopRite.com, a free recipe archive containing hundreds of chicken-based dishes. The recipes and ingredients can be downloaded directly into customers’ ShopRite from Home shopping carts.

“Years in the making, the Bowl & Basket Fresh Chicken line will provide our customers with an easy, affordable way to create fast, tasty and healthy meals that they can feel good about serving their families,” noted Pam Ofri, director of product development and operations, own brands at ShopRite. “We have listened carefully to our customers, and we know they want high-quality items at the best possible value – and we’re committed to delivering on that promise.”

Bowl & Basket and Paperbird were first introduced in 2019 in a bid to develop, expand and market ShopRite’s private-brand portfolio, which now features thousands of products spanning the entire store and carried by all ShopRite locations and partner retailers across the Northeast.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.