Seafood Expo North America Postponed in 2021

Media company Diversified Communications, producer of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, has postponed the annual trade shows to later dates in 2021, a decision the company attributed “the continued magnitude of the public health and safety issues caused by COVID-19.”

“We have been closely monitoring the world health situation, government regulations and travel restrictions while carefully considering the concerns that have been addressed to us by customers and attendees,” noted Liz Plizga, group VP at Portland, Maine-based Diversified Communications. “It has become evident that it was necessary to reschedule these events.”

For Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Diversified Communications is working with the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to find new dates in mid-July 2021 that would run from Sunday through Tuesday, as the show usually does. The postponed event is also expected to maintain its traditional format of three days featuring a comprehensive exhibit hall along with a conference program and special events. To help the seafood community stay connected and informed, Seafood Expo North America will host its first online conference program during the week of March 14, 2021.

Additionally, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, originally slated for April 2021, will now take place Sept. 7-9, 2021 at the Gran Via venue, in Barcelona, Spain. The rescheduled event will offer a comprehensive exhibit hall with suppliers from around the world and launch its first conference program in Barcelona.

“Like many event organizers, we are always exploring contingency plans to provide business continuity for our seafood community,” said Plizga. “We are committed to delivering in-person events in 2021 and are working with the venues and the appropriate authorities to ensure the health and safety of our customers, attendees, vendors, employees and local communities.”

The 2022 events are scheduled in the same time frame as in past years: March for Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and April for Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global.

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition, and Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global is the world’s largest seafood trade event, according to Diversified Communications.