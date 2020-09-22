FMI Reveals 2021-22 Event Lineup

FMI – The Food industry Association has unveiled its slate of events for 2021 and 2022, which will begin online and then transition to in-person.

“Our goal is to help our members and their teams prepare for post-crisis planning and operations, and thereby accelerate stronger and deeper collaborative partnerships,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based FMI. “We acknowledge that as an industry it’s imperative we reignite innovation, reinspire shoppers and retool our competitive spirit.”

Added Sarasin: “We look forward to supporting our members in this evolving business environment.”

The trade organization’s 2021 business collaboration trading-partner opportunities include:

FMI Midwinter Executive Conference: Jan. 25-28 and Feb. 1-4, 2021; online platform; registration begins Oct. 1

FMI Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange: June 21-25, 2021; Phoenix

FMI Annual Business Conference: Oct. 17-20, 2021; Chicago

In 2022, FMI business-planning tools will return to the association’s traditional signature offerings, and Midsummer won't be included:

FMI Midwinter Executive Conference: Jan. 21-24, 2022; Boca Raton, Florida

Annual Business Conference 2022: Sept. 11-14, 2022; Chicago