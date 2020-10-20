NGA Reveals New In-Person, Virtual Event Dates

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group have released new dates for the trade organization’s annual conference and trade show, as well as adding two brand-new industry events next year.

The NGA Show, originally slated for March 7-9, 2021, at the new Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas, has been moved to May 16-18, 2021, at the same venue. NGA Show Extension: Virtual Edition, a new event designed to provide access to unique educational content and facilitate product introductions and one-to-one meetings, will take place online on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Also new is the NGA Show Summit, an intimate hosted buyer/vendor gathering, will take place Dec. 1-3, 2021, in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

“We are grateful to our members and the entire food industry who have been on the front lines and have remained open during the pandemic,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Virginia-based NGA, the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “These retailers, wholesalers and vendors each play a critical role in serving consumers, as well as in making The NGA Show the most important gathering for independent grocers. As such, after many conversations and meetings with the show planning committee, based on their resounding feedback, we agree that it is in the best interest of all of our members to postpone The NGA Show to May.”

“The NGA Show consistently brings the independent grocers together to learn, share innovation, and conduct business that will chart the future of independent food retail,” added Courtney Muller, chief corporate development and strategy officer for Trumball, Connecticut-based Clarion Events, producer of the NGA Show and other events. “We look forward to gathering in person and celebrating the supermarket heroes, and are excited to bring new experiences, education and innovation to attendees and exhibitors from across the country in an exciting new venue at Caesars Forum.”