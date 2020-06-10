SNAC International Reschedules SNAXPO 2021

SNAC International, the international trade association for the snack industry, has moved its SNAXPO trade show convention to Aug. 22-24, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. This new date replaces the March 28-30 dates revealed earlier this year.

“We are pleased to announce the return of SNAXPO,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based SNAC International, formerly the Snack Food Association, which represents more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. “Industry executives consistently tell us this is one of the most important events on their calendar, and it was sorely missed this year. So we have developed a plan to bring the snack industry together, safely, in person to help its companies and its leaders develop the products, marketing strategies and supply-chain solutions that help them win with consumers.”

SNAXPO features a two-day expo-style exhibit floor with equipment, packaging, ingredients, seasonings, private label manufacturing and many other products and services related to producing and marketing snacks. The event also provides networking opportunities for attendees.

SNAC International developed the plan to hold SNAXPO 2021 in close consultation with local and state public health officials, and the event will comply with all relevant public health requirements in place at the time.

“We are optimistic that the public health landscape will look very different in August versus March of 2021,” added Avery. “Accordingly, our plan is to deliver a safe, meaningful and valuable SNAXPO event. As our planning continues, we will be vigilant in monitoring the public health situation and adjust accordingly to deliver on that promise.”

Already, Natural Products Expo West has been postponed to May 2021, while FMI and PMLA, among others, have opted to schedule virtual events early next year.