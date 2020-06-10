Press enter to search
Close search

SNAC International Reschedules SNAXPO 2021

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

SNAC International Reschedules SNAXPO 2021

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 10/06/2020
SNAC International Reschedules SNAXPO 2021
SNAC International's SNAXPO convention is the latest industry event to postpone its 2021 show until later in the year.

SNAC International, the international trade association for the snack industry, has moved its SNAXPO trade show convention to Aug. 22-24, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. This new date replaces the March 28-30 dates revealed earlier this year.

“We are pleased to announce the return of SNAXPO,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based SNAC International, formerly the Snack Food Association, which represents more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. “Industry executives consistently tell us this is one of the most important events on their calendar, and it was sorely missed this year. So we have developed a plan to bring the snack industry together, safely, in person to help its companies and its leaders develop the products, marketing strategies and supply-chain solutions that help them win with consumers.”

SNAXPO features a two-day expo-style exhibit floor with equipment, packaging, ingredients, seasonings, private label manufacturing and many other products and services related to producing and marketing snacks. The event also provides networking opportunities for attendees.

SNAC International developed the plan to hold SNAXPO 2021 in close consultation with local and state public health officials, and the event will comply with all relevant public health requirements in place at the time.

“We are optimistic that the public health landscape will look very different in August versus March of 2021,” added Avery. “Accordingly, our plan is to deliver a safe, meaningful and valuable SNAXPO event. As our planning continues, we will be vigilant in monitoring the public health situation and adjust accordingly to deliver on that promise.”

Already, Natural Products Expo West has been postponed to May 2021, while FMI and PMLA, among others, have opted to schedule virtual events early next year.

Also Worth Reading

2021 Expo West Postponed to May

Lingering pandemic concerns spur move

PLMA Opts for Virtual Event in Early 2021

5-day online gathering replaces in-person show

FMI Reveals 2021-22 Event Lineup

FMI Reveals 2021-22 Event Lineup

Meet-ups start out virtual, transition to in-person

NRF Plans In-Person Event, Goes Virtual Too

NRF Plans In-Person Event, Goes Virtual Too

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is making some changes to the format, theme and timing for its annual "Big Show" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Grocery
Women in Snacks Network Launched
Snack Food Sales to Continue to Soar During Super Bowl Week
Grocery
Snack Food Sales to Continue to Soar During Super Bowl Week