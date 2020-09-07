NRF Plans In-Person Event, Goes Virtual Too

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is making some changes to the format, theme and timing for its annual "Big Show" due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual event will take place January 12-14, 19 and 21-22, 2021, which is around the same timeframe the NRF Show normally takes place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

An in-person event is then scheduled for June 6-8, 2021, at that New York City location.

"The health and safety of our team, industry partners and global attendees is our number one priority," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. "Given the understandable concerns among all of our stakeholders regarding the availability and effectiveness of treatments or a vaccine for the coronavirus, we have concluded it is not feasible to maintain our original schedule of an in-person January 2021 trade show, and have decided to reimagine the NRF 2021 annual meeting and convention."

The June exposition and conference will include self-guided store tours, expo tours, membership and red carpet lounges, workshops and social events both on and off the show floor at the Javits Center. The January event will feature online content and a digital exposition.

"In 2021, we are able to double down on our efforts to explore an exciting future for retail with two unique events," said Shay. "This is the time for creative and practical ideas that will shape retail’s future, and these are the events that will showcase those ideas with our visionary and innovative retail leaders and industry partners as we chart the path forward together."

The theme of both events will indeed be "Forward Together."