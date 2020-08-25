PLMA Opts for Virtual Event in Early 2021

Coming Feb. 1-5, the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) will present PLMA Live! Private Label Week, a virtual event in lieu of the in-person 2020 Private Label Trade Show that the New York-based association is canceling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns regarding the health and safety of those involved.

The next in-person iteration of the trade show is now scheduled to take place Nov. 14-16, 2021, at Chicago's Rosemont Convention Center.

The five-day virtual event in February will dedicate each day to a different group of product categories, with companies in those categories featuring online exhibits and holding private virtual meetings in which retail buyers can search for products and network virtually with the manufacturers, respectively.

Store-brand suppliers and retailers will conduct live video meetings and use a chat communication tool via PLMA’s own digital platform. The event will also include educational programming throughout the week of video reports on major retailing and product trends, together with category-specific content, interviews with industry leaders, and a special series of presentations by top speakers and private label experts.

PLMA President Peggy Davies said: “Although it is unfortunate the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted plans to hold our annual trade show in November, we are confident that Private Label Week will provide the PLMA members and the industry as a whole with valuable private label sales and marketing solutions when these are most needed. It combines a highly efficient online platform for retailers and manufacturers to plan and build their store brands business for 2021, in combination with most current and in-depth analysis of product and category trends.”

Members of PLMA, pre-registered attendees and exhibitors of the show are being notified about the show’s cancellation.

The association will also hold a virtual Washington Conference, slated for Oct. 6-7.