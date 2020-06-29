PLMA's Washington Conference to Be Virtual

During a Zoom meeting of the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s Annual Conference, the New York-based trade organization said that the Annual Washington Conference set for October 5-6 will be held online. More details to come on the virtual presentation of the event.

Peggy Davies, the acting president PLMA, also said that the 2020 Private Label Trade Show, scheduled for Nov. 15-17, in Rosemont, Ill., is still on for now, but that the association was awaiting guidelines on conventions from national and Illinois organizations. The World of Private Label International Trade Show, set for Dec. 2-3, at RAI Exhibition Centre, in Amsterdam, is currently also expecting to occur under social-distancing guidelines.

While the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into in-person meetings, presenters during the PLMA meeting did discuss how well private label sales have been performing as of late. For example, the meeting presented findings that private label products are producing $136 billion annually, according to Nielsen. In the past few months, sales of store brands are up 15%, registering $5 billion, the Chicago-based market researcher found. Private brands represent 25% of all products sold and one in five dollars spent.